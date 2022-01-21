Alpharetta Chamber selects 2022 Ambassadors

Ambassadors help strengthen the work of the Chamber and are instrumental in welcoming and guiding new members in their first year of membership. They help reflect the Chamber’s core values and provide leader-quality support at events and key community celebrations.

This year’s Chamber Ambassadors include Hilda Anderson of Village Tavern, Mike Breit of Edward Jones, Francesca Connolly of Phase Events, Tina Downs of T3 Event Rentals, Sha Grondin of Northwestern Mutual, Ayanna Hawkins of Phase Family Center, Maria King of Bull Realty, Erica Lowman of Coldwell Banker, Todd Reddeman of Mocha My Day, Emily Rowell of Peachtree Offices, Heather Steele of HRTG Atlanta, and Allison Van Atta of wHydrate Milton-Alpharetta.