Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta Chamber selects 2022 Ambassadors

The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2022 Ambassadors. (Courtesy Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce)

Credit: Ric Mershon Photography

caption arrowCaption
The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2022 Ambassadors. (Courtesy Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce)

Credit: Ric Mershon Photography

Credit: Ric Mershon Photography

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2022 Ambassadors. These volunteers serve as leaders in the community “with a talent for engagement.”

Ambassadors help strengthen the work of the Chamber and are instrumental in welcoming and guiding new members in their first year of membership. They help reflect the Chamber’s core values and provide leader-quality support at events and key community celebrations.

This year’s Chamber Ambassadors include Hilda Anderson of Village Tavern, Mike Breit of Edward Jones, Francesca Connolly of Phase Events, Tina Downs of T3 Event Rentals, Sha Grondin of Northwestern Mutual, Ayanna Hawkins of Phase Family Center, Maria King of Bull Realty, Erica Lowman of Coldwell Banker, Todd Reddeman of Mocha My Day, Emily Rowell of Peachtree Offices, Heather Steele of HRTG Atlanta, and Allison Van Atta of wHydrate Milton-Alpharetta.

More information: www.alpharettachamber.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs developer firms up housing plan for Peachtree Dunwoody Road
58m ago
North Fulton Master Gardeners announce Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series
1h ago
Roswell recognized with highest level Green Communities Award
14h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top