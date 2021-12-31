Alpharetta celebrating 20th anniversary of Harry Potter series

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services in conjunction with the Illustrators exhibit, From the Artist Studio, Mark Braught, Laura Freeman, and C. F. Payne will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Warner Brothers release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with Harry Potter Day Jan. 22 at Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St.
Visitors will enjoy original art by illustrator, Mark Braught, the creator of marketing imagery for the release of the first Harry Potter film.
Events will include activities for children and teens and an Artist’s Talk with Braught who will share details about his work designing imagery for the movie and merchandise, along with his process and experiences.
Details and to register for specific events: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaHarryPotterDay.
About the Author