Alpharetta awards contract for Providence Road sidewalk project

Alpharetta is set to will build sidewalks along the west side of Providence Road from the existing sidewalk south of Bates Road to the existing sidewalk north of Mayfield Road. (Google Maps)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $196,800 contract with Excellre Construction LLC for the Providence Road sidewalk construction project.

This will build approximately 575 linear feet of sidewalk along the west side of Providence Road from the existing sidewalk south of Bates Road to the existing sidewalk north of Mayfield Road. Curb and gutter will be installed along the entire stretch of sidewalk in keeping with the existing sidewalk. Completion of this gap will provide continuous sidewalk along the west side of Providence Road from the city Limits to Mayfield Road.

This segment is part of three segments along Providence and Charlotte identified as part of the 2016 Bond. Two segments of the three have been completed which include the west side of Charlotte Drive from Old Place Drive to Lillian Drive and the west side of Providence Road from Bates Road to the city limits.

