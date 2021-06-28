ajc logo
Alpharetta awards contract for North Point Parkway enhancements

The Alpharetta City Council recently awarded a $2 million contract to Columbia Engineering and Services, Inc. for the North Point Parkway LID Streetscape Enhancements and Complete Streets Upgrade Project Design. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently awarded a $2 million contract to Columbia Engineering and Services, Inc. for the North Point Parkway LID Streetscape Enhancements and Complete Streets Upgrade Project Design.

A major goal of the project is to develop a connected walkable corridor. The project will initially focus on developing a typical section along North Point Parkway from Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road that will accommodate future traffic and focus on serving transit, pedestrian, and bicycle users.

According to city documents, “initial assessments indicate this can be accomplished with a five-lane street section (two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane where appropriate) for motorized vehicles, providing several options within the existing rights-of-way for the proposed multi-use paths and green stormwater infrastructure.”

This project is being funded with city and federal funding which requires significant Georgia Department of Transportation oversight.

