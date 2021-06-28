Alpharetta awards contract for North Point Parkway enhancements

A major goal of the project is to develop a connected walkable corridor. The project will initially focus on developing a typical section along North Point Parkway from Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road that will accommodate future traffic and focus on serving transit, pedestrian, and bicycle users.

According to city documents, “initial assessments indicate this can be accomplished with a five-lane street section (two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane where appropriate) for motorized vehicles, providing several options within the existing rights-of-way for the proposed multi-use paths and green stormwater infrastructure.”