Alpharetta Arts Center hosts Colors of India

The Alpharetta Arts Center, in partnership with Arts Alpharetta and the India American Cultural Association, is hosting a reception for the upcoming exhibit, Colors of India, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St. Light food and beverages will be served at this free event open to the public.
The exhibit will feature artists IACA members, showcasing the history, culture and traditions of India. Artwork included in the exhibit will be available for sale.
Founded in 1970, the IACA is a nonprofit volunteer-run organization, which works to preserve and promote cultural, charitable, educational, and literary activities in Georgia. IACA regularly organizes fundraising activities to support various charitable causes and needs.
Following soon after the Colors of India opening, IACA will present the Festival of India 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Gas South Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth. The event includes both classical and contemporary dance and musical performances, a fashion show, seminars, plus chess, drawing and public speaking competitions for youth, as well as art exhibits by 64 participating artists.
