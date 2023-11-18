Alpharetta approves two alcohol beverage licenses

Credit: Painting with a Twist Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
0 minutes ago

Two existing businesses in Alpharetta have changed ownership and have been given authorization from the city for alcoholic beverage licenses.

Painting with a Twist, Suite 801, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road is now owned by C.V.R. Creations. The concept of the business and number of employees have all remained the same. Each employee serving alcohol has a pouring permit and is required to check IDs for every customer.

Event venue, The Metropolitan Club, 5895 Windward Parkway, has also changed ownership to Gita Grace Vahdat. The club was purchased in November 2022, but the business and number of employees remain the same.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
