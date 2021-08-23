Alpharetta approves replacement of wood chipper truck

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the replacement of a 1994 Ford F-800 Chipper Truck used by the Public Works Department. This vehicle enables the staff to haul wood chips and is essential when the city needs to clear trees and brush from city right-of-way, while also recycling the debris for usable mulch.
The chipper truck is being replaced due to age, wear and tear, maintenance/repair costs and availability. The existing truck has extensive rust and corrosion on the frame, chassis and suspension.
The city approved the $101,093 purchase of a Freightliner M2-106 Chipper Truck from Peach State Truck Center utilizing a competitive state contract for the lowest price and comparable delivery times. The city expects to take delivery in about 300 days. Per city policy, the equipment being replaced will be sold as surplus by the finance department.