Alpharetta approves replacement of wood chipper truck

The chipper truck is being replaced due to age, wear and tear, maintenance/repair costs and availability. The existing truck has extensive rust and corrosion on the frame, chassis and suspension.

The city approved the $101,093 purchase of a Freightliner M2-106 Chipper Truck from Peach State Truck Center utilizing a competitive state contract for the lowest price and comparable delivery times. The city expects to take delivery in about 300 days. Per city policy, the equipment being replaced will be sold as surplus by the finance department.