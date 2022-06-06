ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves plan for special needs school

Alpharetta recently approved a plan to allow Bright Path Academy to operate at 12395 Morris Road. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a plan to allow Bright Path Academy to operate at 12395 Morris Road. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a plan for Bright Path Academy to operate at 12395 Morris Road.

Approval came with a number of conditions including any outdoor recreational area in the future it must be limited to the north side of the building and the 50-foot buffer adjacent to the residential property must be maintained.

Bright Path Academy of Georgia is a not-for-profit school for children with special needs. The academy will provide educational services for students in grades 6-12. Students are mostly non-verbal children with an autism diagnosis and sensory processing disorders.

Initial enrollment will be about 10 students beginning in August.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Democratic crossover voting brings call to close Georgia’s primaries4h ago
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed at Rockdale apartment complex; suspect ID’d
4h ago
3 dead, 17 victims total after shooting in Chattanooga
2h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
1h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
1h ago
Theater review: Kenny Leon returns with ‘Trading Places,’ and the news is not good
4h ago
The Latest
Roswell hires economic development director to attract big businesses
12h ago
Alpharetta wine festival to benefit pet rescue
Alpharetta church offering parenting classes
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top