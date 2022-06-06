Alpharetta approves plan for special needs school

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a plan for Bright Path Academy to operate at 12395 Morris Road.
Approval came with a number of conditions including any outdoor recreational area in the future it must be limited to the north side of the building and the 50-foot buffer adjacent to the residential property must be maintained.
Bright Path Academy of Georgia is a not-for-profit school for children with special needs. The academy will provide educational services for students in grades 6-12. Students are mostly non-verbal children with an autism diagnosis and sensory processing disorders.
Initial enrollment will be about 10 students beginning in August.
