Alpharetta approves next steps toward Wacky World Restrooms at Wills Park

A huge, new restroom facility is planned near the Wacky World Playground in Wills Park in Alpharetta. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $56,580 contract with TSW for construction drawings and cost estimates for design services of the restrooms at Wacky World Playground in Wills Park.

These restrooms were designed and approved by the city in 2018 but were delayed due to the pandemic.

Now that the city has passed a parks bond, the Wills Park Wacky World restrooms are moving forward. The at least 2,000-square-foot restroom building will have about 10 restroom stalls plus family restroom space.

TSW will assist the city to obtain required governmental permits for the construction of the project, will assist during the bidding process to answer prospective bidder’s questions about the design and evaluate bids.

