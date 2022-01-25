Alpharetta approves new municipal court case management software

The city has been using an older system that can’t be updated to meet legislative requirements. The eCourt software is customizable and cloud-based. eCourt will help facilitate the court’s goal of moving towards a paperless system. Entire case files can be scanned and maintained within the eCourt database, reducing the need for physical files. The system will also allow the court to operate virtually, if needed.

The city will pay $10,000 to initiate the platform and a $35,000 annual maintenance fee.