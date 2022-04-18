Alpharetta approves new home at 182 Marietta Street in downtown district

Andrew and Kourtney Wexler recently received zoning approval from Alpharetta that will make way for construction of their new home at 182 Marietta Street in the city’s downtown overlay.
The project, on about three-quarters of an acre, was approved with 10 conditions including the home and garage must maintain a minimum 20-foot front setback, 10-foot side setback and 10-foot rear setback.
The landscape strip along Marietta Street must be planted with shade trees to continue what has been planted or designed in downtown. A decorative low wall, metal fencing or hedge with columns will frame the front yard.
A 10-foot planted buffer will be included along the east, south and west property lines, and planted with a mix of evergreen trees and shrubs. Existing trees within the 10-foot buffers identified to be in good condition will be saved.
