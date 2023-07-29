Alpharetta approves new athletic fields at Fulton Science Academy

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a plan by Fulton Science Academy to construct four tennis courts, a soccer field, field house and concessions, parking and a driveway to help expand the school’s athletic program.

The plan impacts property at 3035 Fanfare Way, at the southwest corner of Maxwell Road and Fanfare Way.

The city approved the request with several conditions including the building, landscape plan and lighting will all need to be approved before construction and trees will be replaced with new trees equal in size.

All site lighting, including lighting for the athletic field/courts, must comply with the city’s night sky ordinance. Athletic field/courts lighting must be turned off after 9 p.m.

The developer will also be responsible for implementing recommendations from the traffic study. The school must dedicate a 20-foot-wide permanent easement to the city through the Georgia 400 buffer for the Alpha Loop project and a 10-foot easement along the eastern property line to provide a connection between the Maxwell Road/Fanfare Way sidewalk and the Alpha Loop.