Alpharetta approves mixed-use for Windward Parkway office community makeover

Such projects are anchored by walkable residential living, he said.

Alpharetta’s comprehensive land use plan requires 68% of housing in the city to be owner occupied and officials have been stern with developers in maintaining that requirement, and also strategic in where new mixed-use is located.

The city’s Alpha Loop multi-use trail connects Avalon, a crown jewel for the city, to Alpharetta City Center mixed-use district and North Point, where mall owner New York Life wants to redevelop and add mixed-use on 83 acres.

Explore North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment

Gilvin praised the new Continuum project adding that Avalon “sets the bar for what we can have in the Southeast … We can’t have a lot of Avalons close together.”

Julie Sellers, attorney for Southwest Value Partners, said the developer’s project will compliment Alpharetta’s existing developments. Continuum’s commercial space of 74,000 square feet will be significantly less than Avalon’s 500,000, she pointed out.

“We are not competing with Avalon,” Sellers said. “We are not trying to be a second Avalon. Avalon stands alone and is great.”