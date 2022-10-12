North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment

Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the city cannot comment on details of the proposed project before the public hearing.

The Planning Commission approved Trademark’s plans in August. At that time the commission recommended the project on the condition that it include 650 rental units. The officials rejected a higher number of apartment units, saying they worry renters would be transient and not have a stake in the community.

Trademark had already decreased the number of apartment units from 1,500 to 875, and cannot lower it further and have a financially viable project, according to Monica Luera, Trademark senior director of development.

“These are luxury units rented by choice,” Montesi said. “These are not the kind of apartments where some transient comes in and is doing drug deals. We need you guys to let the City Council know if you feel that position the Planning Commission took was not reasonable or helpful.”

Trademark is managing the proposed redevelopment for New York Life, which owns 83% of the mall property, and has rebranded it as “North Point.”

Montesi said the Alpharetta mall as it exists today became distressed when stores followed Apple’s move to Avalon mixed-use development in 2017, and the site represents a dying concept. If the project is not approved by City Council the entire mall property would likely close, he added.

“Google what happens to dying malls. It’s just not pretty,” Montesi said.

The crowd applauded comments by Priscilla Caren who lives nearby and said she operated the mall carousel for several years and has seen the property decline.

“If you don’t do this (redevelopment), this place is going to get worse, worse, worse and your never going to get this opportunity again,” she said.