Alpharetta approves millage rate and 2024 budget

Following a series of public hearings, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget and millage rate.

The $154 million budget reflects a number of increasing costs due to labor-intensive contracted services, material cost increases and estimated costs to hold municipal elections. As a result, the 2024 budget is based on maintaining the city’s millage rate of 5.750 mills instead of the rollback rate that would have avoided a property tax increase.

Highlights of the budget include the addition of eight full-time staff positions and the upgrade of one existing part-time position to full-time status.

Public safety represents the largest portion of the budget at $40.2 million, or 41 percent of the total. The 2024 budget includes a 4% performance-based merit salary increase along with the addition of four full-time positions to staff the new Real-Time Crime Center and one new full-time Assistant Fire Marshall. The city also anticipates an increase in overtime for public safety officials.