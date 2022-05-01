Alpharetta approves homes near Alpha Park

The community, Alcovy Estates, will include 10 single-family detached homes, 4 semi-detached units, and 5 townhomes on 2.84 acres. A Quik Trip is located to the north, Alpha Park to the west and south, an undeveloped property to the south and The Atley and Crème de la Crème daycare are east of the site.

When the applicant’s public hearing request was submitted, Alpha Park was designated ‘Downtown Residential Density’. The future land use designation of Alpha Park was changed back to ‘Low Density Residential’ with the adoption of the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan in October 2021.