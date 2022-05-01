ajc logo
Alpharetta approves homes near Alpha Park

Alcovy Estates will include 10 single-family detached homes, 4 semi-detached units, and 5 townhome units on 2.84 acres. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council approved changes to the comprehensive land use plan to allow a housing development on Haynes Bridge Road at Devore Road and Jon Scott Drive.

The community, Alcovy Estates, will include 10 single-family detached homes, 4 semi-detached units, and 5 townhomes on 2.84 acres. A Quik Trip is located to the north, Alpha Park to the west and south, an undeveloped property to the south and The Atley and Crème de la Crème daycare are east of the site.

When the applicant’s public hearing request was submitted, Alpha Park was designated ‘Downtown Residential Density’. The future land use designation of Alpha Park was changed back to ‘Low Density Residential’ with the adoption of the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan in October 2021.

Council members felt the exception made for this project is a good fit for the area but renewed their commitment to the homeowners in Alpha Park to encourage any future development follow the new comprehensive plan.

