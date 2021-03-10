Alpharetta approves funding to develop Encore Greenway Connection

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved $460,000 for the city’s on-call vendor, AECOM, to prepare construction documents for the design of the Encore Greenway Connection along with 3 concepts of a gateway to the greenway.
Encore Greenway will serve as the connecting bridge for the Alpha Loop on the west side of Ga. 400 with the Big Creek Greenway on the east side of Ga. 400.
While concepts are being developed for future approval, AECOM will be gathering field data and identifying natural elements (creeks, specimen trees, floodplain, and wetlands) to work around to develop the best experience for those visiting the area.
The future greenway will start at the Encore Parkway/North Point Parkway intersection and end at the intersection of the trail from the North Point Parking Lot, a 5-foot nature trail, and the existing Big Creek Greenway. Presently there is a kiosk at this intersection.
The North Fulton Community Improvement District has taken an interest in the project and is in communications with their board on how to partner with Alpharetta. The NFCID was instrumental and the lead entity in the design and construction of Encore Parkway Bridge from Westside Parkway to North Point Parkway.