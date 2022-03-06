Alpharetta approves funding stormwater structure inspections

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $118,310 contract with Sustainable Water Planning & Engineering for on-call stormwater inspections.
The city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requires that all publicly maintained stormwater infrastructure and ponds, as well as all private green infrastructure, be inspected.
With this contract, the city inspects 100% of all public ponds, green infrastructure, and stormwater best management practices each year so they can be properly maintained and working as designed. This contract also provides for the inspection of private ponds when the city has a request from the public or when an issue has been identified with a private pond.
These inspections identify storm structure repairs, pipe repairs and potential capital improvement projects for stormwater management facility enhancements.
