Alpharetta approves funding stormwater structure inspections

The city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requires that all publicly maintained stormwater infrastructure and ponds, as well as all private green infrastructure, be inspected.

With this contract, the city inspects 100% of all public ponds, green infrastructure, and stormwater best management practices each year so they can be properly maintained and working as designed. This contract also provides for the inspection of private ponds when the city has a request from the public or when an issue has been identified with a private pond.