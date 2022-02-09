Alpharetta approves event venue in The Shops of Old Milton

Approval came with a number of conditions including that the use must be limited to no more than the 1,960 square feet of Suite 116. Reserve 116 Event Venue is the only entity approved to use the space and no subleasing is allowed. The special event facility is limited to no more than 100 people, with final maximum occupancy subject to the Fire Marshall’s approval.

Hours of operation are be limited to 6 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.