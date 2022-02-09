Alpharetta approves event venue in The Shops of Old Milton

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow Reserve 116 to operate a special event facility in The Shops of Old Milton, 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 116.
Approval came with a number of conditions including that the use must be limited to no more than the 1,960 square feet of Suite 116. Reserve 116 Event Venue is the only entity approved to use the space and no subleasing is allowed. The special event facility is limited to no more than 100 people, with final maximum occupancy subject to the Fire Marshall’s approval.
Hours of operation are be limited to 6 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
If a parking problem is identified by the city, Reserve 116 Event Venue will be required to correct the problem by reducing the capacity of events, providing an off-site parking agreement for parking within 500-feet of the facility, and/or providing valet services. Signage indicating ‘No Parking’ in adjacent parking lots must be posted in a conspicuous place at the event facility.
About the Author