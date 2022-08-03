Alpharetta approves downtown dog park

Newman says the future dog park will be a flagship brand for others around the U.S.

Councilmembers described Old Milton and South Main Street as the busiest intersection in the city, and dangerous. After discussing the possibility of dogs jumping over a planned 5-foot fence on the property and running into traffic, City Council decided to require the business to install a 6-foot fence instead.

Still, approval of the new dog park was a split vote. Councilmen Brian Will and Donald Mitchell opposed the land use request, while Mayor Jim Gilvin and Councilmembers Jason Binder, Doug DeRito, Dan Merkel and John Hipes approved it.

Will said that he believes that even with a 6-foot fence the location would be unsafe for dogs playing in the park.

“I understand the business owner is responsible if something happens but I think as City Council we’re also responsible to do our best to make sure that (there isn’t a potential for something to happen),” Will said.

Will and Mitchell said the taller fence would be an unattractive sight from Old Milton Parkway.

Gilvin said he trusts the safety operations of the planned park as well as responsible dog owners who would bring their pets there, adding that owners bring dogs to the open Town Green near City Hall.

“To my knowledge we’ve never had a dog — even without fences on the Town Green — to run out into traffic,” Gilvin said. “... I’m not oblivious to the safety concern, I just feel like there’s nothing we can prevent from ever happening ...”