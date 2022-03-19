Alpharetta approves contract for Wire & Wood event production services

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a contract with RCS Productions for the Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival.
This includes contract includes sound and stage production as well as talent buying.
Specifically, RCS Productions will provide development of the stage, sound, and lighting plan, installation and deinstallation of staging, sound, lighting and décor, and scouting, booking, payment and management of stage talent for the event on the second weekend in October.
City documents state that RCS Productions has been working with Alpharetta for many years on Wire & Wood and other events and has done so to a high level of satisfaction.
This contract begins Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, and will continue for five years.
