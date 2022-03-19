Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves contract for Wire & Wood event production services

Alpharetta recently approved a contract for the Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a contract for the Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a contract with RCS Productions for the Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival.

This includes contract includes sound and stage production as well as talent buying.

Specifically, RCS Productions will provide development of the stage, sound, and lighting plan, installation and deinstallation of staging, sound, lighting and décor, and scouting, booking, payment and management of stage talent for the event on the second weekend in October.

City documents state that RCS Productions has been working with Alpharetta for many years on Wire & Wood and other events and has done so to a high level of satisfaction.

This contract begins Oct. 7 and 8, 2022, and will continue for five years.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs seeks public input on comprehensive plan 5-year update
52m ago
Roswell submitting grant to provide digital tools
Johns Creek to hire expert for historically Black cemetery improvements
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top