ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves contract for pedestrian safety improvement designs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $272,000 contract with Moffatt & Nichol for design services associated with pedestrian safety and connectivity improvements in the downtown area.

This project will look for safety improvements for the intersection of Roswell Street at Marietta Street to reduce vehicle speeds, improve visibility, shorten the distance to cross the street and provide pedestrian refuges. The entire area between Old Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway, will be comprehensively studied to determine the best safety options.

The project will also review Academy Street from Highway 9 to Haynes Bridge Road for similar safety improvements. Additional projects will look at designing street walls on Highway 9 in front of the Town Green as well as a self-standing, outdoor kiosk in the area to promote visitor information about the city.

The design services will also reflect the Downtown Link Alpha Loop study which may include wider sidewalks along Roswell Street between Old Milton Pkwy and Old Roswell Street.

The city anticipates all five design projects will take about 17 months to complete.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Unidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home 45m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican
6h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch
15h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
3h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
3h ago

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek repeals restrictions on alcohol at Autrey Mill
2h ago
Westbound I-285 lane closure will come Oct. 22
3h ago
Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to host state of the city address
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top