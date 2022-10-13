Alpharetta approves contract for pedestrian safety improvement designs

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $272,000 contract with Moffatt & Nichol for design services associated with pedestrian safety and connectivity improvements in the downtown area.
This project will look for safety improvements for the intersection of Roswell Street at Marietta Street to reduce vehicle speeds, improve visibility, shorten the distance to cross the street and provide pedestrian refuges. The entire area between Old Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway, will be comprehensively studied to determine the best safety options.
The project will also review Academy Street from Highway 9 to Haynes Bridge Road for similar safety improvements. Additional projects will look at designing street walls on Highway 9 in front of the Town Green as well as a self-standing, outdoor kiosk in the area to promote visitor information about the city.
The design services will also reflect the Downtown Link Alpha Loop study which may include wider sidewalks along Roswell Street between Old Milton Pkwy and Old Roswell Street.
The city anticipates all five design projects will take about 17 months to complete.
