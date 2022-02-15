Alpharetta approves changes to downtown overlay sign code

In early 2021, Alpharetta organized a committee to research appropriate downtown sign regulations. The committee consisted of sign company professionals, design review board members and city staff.
Based on those recommendations and support from the planning commission, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved amendments to the United Development Code as it relates to signage in the Downtown Overlay District.
These changes will prohibit sign cabinets, prohibit face illuminated signs, and adds design regulations applicable to external illumination, monument signs, wall signs, perpendicular or hanging signs and window signs.
All signs in Alpharetta are required to meet the established city sign ordinance and any signage over 4 square feet requires a permit.
