Alpharetta approves banner sign extension

The city’s sign ordinance currently permits one banner per business for a 14-day period per calendar year or two banners with a 7-day maximum per calendar year.

This amendment will allow a banner to remain past the 14-day period when road construction might interfere with routine business traffic. The roadway construction must be a project under construction for 6 months or longer. This extension applies to construction by the city, Fulton County or the Georgia Department of Transportation.