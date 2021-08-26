Alpharetta approves animal hospital on Windward Parkway

Dr. Erin George proposes a new full-service veterinary clinic providing preventative care, medicine, surgery, dentistry and chemotherapy for cats and dogs. The business will not provide boarding or grooming services. Approval allows operation 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Windward Market Forest shopping center is occupied by several tenants, including Secreto Southern Kitchen, Tarahumata Mexican Grill, Majestic Nails, Subway and Synergy Fitness. Suite 109 is at the end of the building and was formerly occupied by an urgent care clinic with a drive-through lane. Dr. George proposes to re-purpose the drive-through lane as a pet relief area.