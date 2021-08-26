Alpharetta approves animal hospital on Windward Parkway

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved plans for an animal hospital in a 2,600-square-foot suite in the Windward Market Forest shopping center. The property at 6195 Windward Parkway, Suite 109 is defined by the city as “Animal Hospital, Small Animals” as a place where “dogs, cats, birds or other animals normally kept as household pets are given medical or surgical treatment and the boarding of animals is limited to short-term care incidental to the hospital use.”
Dr. Erin George proposes a new full-service veterinary clinic providing preventative care, medicine, surgery, dentistry and chemotherapy for cats and dogs. The business will not provide boarding or grooming services. Approval allows operation 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Windward Market Forest shopping center is occupied by several tenants, including Secreto Southern Kitchen, Tarahumata Mexican Grill, Majestic Nails, Subway and Synergy Fitness. Suite 109 is at the end of the building and was formerly occupied by an urgent care clinic with a drive-through lane. Dr. George proposes to re-purpose the drive-through lane as a pet relief area.
Improvements will include adding turf and an accent fence of shrubs, as well as a pet bag station and trash can. In addition, noise mitigation measures are proposed in the applicant’s suite. Client areas will be concentrated on the right-side of the suite, which is furthest from adjacent tenants in the shopping center.