Alpharetta approves additional signage for Wellstar

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a sign exception to allow additional wall signs and increase the height of monument signs at the Wellstar medical office building, 2450 Old Milton Parkway.
The city evaluated the request based on Wellstar’s location within the city’s Downtown Overlay District. Despite some conflicts with the existing downtown sign code, the decision was supported by the fact that this an urgent care facility, providing emergency medical services to the public. The location is also one of the city’s largest roads in downtown with the highest speeds making finding entrances more challenging.
Approval came with a number of restrictions.
Wall signs must comply with submitted plans and cannot be internally illuminated. Monument signs cannot exceed 8 feet and will be externally illuminated.
Landscaping at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Park Street and at the base of the monument sign must remain and be maintained by the property owner. Evergreen landscaping will be added along the north property line where it is currently sparse.
