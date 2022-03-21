ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves additional signage for Wellstar

Alpharetta recently approved a sign exception to allow additional wall signs and increase the height of monument signs at Wellstar’s medical office building, 2450 Old Milton Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a sign exception to allow additional wall signs and increase the height of monument signs at Wellstar’s medical office building, 2450 Old Milton Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a sign exception to allow additional wall signs and increase the height of monument signs at the Wellstar medical office building, 2450 Old Milton Parkway.

The city evaluated the request based on Wellstar’s location within the city’s Downtown Overlay District. Despite some conflicts with the existing downtown sign code, the decision was supported by the fact that this an urgent care facility, providing emergency medical services to the public. The location is also one of the city’s largest roads in downtown with the highest speeds making finding entrances more challenging.

Approval came with a number of restrictions.

Wall signs must comply with submitted plans and cannot be internally illuminated. Monument signs cannot exceed 8 feet and will be externally illuminated.

Landscaping at the corner of Old Milton Parkway and Park Street and at the base of the monument sign must remain and be maintained by the property owner. Evergreen landscaping will be added along the north property line where it is currently sparse.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell to host recruitment fair for Fulton County elections workers
12h ago
Alpharetta approves contract for Wire & Wood event production services
Sandy Springs seeks public input on comprehensive plan 5-year update
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top