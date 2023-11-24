Alpharetta approves additional Pet Smart sign

Pet Smart at 6370 North Point Parkway in the North Point Market Center will be adding additional wall signage for a secondary entrance that leads to a separate section of the building dedicated to veterinary services.

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the sign ordinance exception for the 26,339-square-foot commercial building to help facilitate foot traffic to the appropriate building entrance.

Pet Smart proposed applying unused sign area from the main entrance to the secondary veterinary services entrance. The existing main entrance sign is 142.6 square feet and the proposed second entrance sign is 13.4 square feet for a total of 156 square feet.