Alpharetta approves a clinic at 870 North Main

Peachtree Immediate Care recently received the permits needed from the Alpharetta City Council to operate a 4,508-square-foot clinic in an existing building at 870 North Main St.
The clinic plans to make improvements to the exterior of the building including replacement of the existing blue awnings, all of which must be approved by the city’s design review board. Other conditions of approval include restricting the clinic to urgent care only.
Hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Landscaping will be approved by the city before replacement of missing, dead or dying plants and trees.
This one-acre location was originally developed as an IHop in 2003. Surrounding properties include Lowe’s Home Improvement, Windward Promenade shopping center and Burger King.
Peachtree Immediate Care operates 53 urgent care clinics throughout Georgia and is Emory Healthcare’s exclusive urgent care partner. Peachtree Immediate Care currently operates a similar clinic at 10905 Haynes Bridge Road. This location will serve as a second urgent care clinic in Alpharetta.
