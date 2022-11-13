BreakingNews
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves a clinic at 870 North Main

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Peachtree Immediate Care recently received the permits needed from the Alpharetta City Council to operate a 4,508-square-foot clinic in an existing building at 870 North Main St.

The clinic plans to make improvements to the exterior of the building including replacement of the existing blue awnings, all of which must be approved by the city’s design review board. Other conditions of approval include restricting the clinic to urgent care only.

Hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Landscaping will be approved by the city before replacement of missing, dead or dying plants and trees.

This one-acre location was originally developed as an IHop in 2003. Surrounding properties include Lowe’s Home Improvement, Windward Promenade shopping center and Burger King.

Peachtree Immediate Care operates 53 urgent care clinics throughout Georgia and is Emory Healthcare’s exclusive urgent care partner. Peachtree Immediate Care currently operates a similar clinic at 10905 Haynes Bridge Road. This location will serve as a second urgent care clinic in Alpharetta.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, changing stakes of Georgia runoff12h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
12h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Turning left often doesn’t turn out right
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
11h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
11h ago

GHSA Football State Championships Saturday roundups: First Round
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Roswell church founded by enslaved people celebrates 175 years
Roswell hires 21 new full-time fire captains
Roswell signs contract for Video Production Services
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
12h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top