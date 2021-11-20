ajc logo
Alpharetta approves 90 new homes at Kimball Bridge and North Point Parkway

Alpharetta has approved plans for 90 detached townhomes on 14 acres at the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
Alpharetta has approved plans for 90 detached townhomes on 14 acres at the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council approved plans for 90 detached homes on 14 acres at the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway.

The project has been through several renditions with a great deal of feedback from the city and council before landing on the current plan. The revised plan modifies the North Point Overlay site design and streetscape standards, reduces setbacks and lot widths, eliminates block requirements with stub-out streets and vehicular cross-access, eliminates minimum driveway spacing, reduces the landscape strip along a new private road to the townhomes, and allows a stream buffer encroachment for a new entry road off Rock Mill Road.

Density for the project will result in 6.44 homes per acre.

Past site plans showed homes fronting North Point Parkway, but the revised plan creates a more private enclave community with homes facing internal streets.

Approval of the plan comes with 29 conditions. Among them a minimum 20-foot landscaped buffer is required along Kimball Bridge Road and minimum 30-foot landscaped buffer is required along North Point Parkway. Existing trees in the landscape buffer will be preserved as much as possible.

Access to the community will be from a new driveway connected to Rock Mill Road. Pedestrian access to Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway will be included. The plan also includes a pool, clubhouse, a landscaped park, and boardwalk park overlook.

