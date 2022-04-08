BreakingNews
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves $789K for park landscaping and on-call construction services

Alpharetta recently signed a contract to handle time-consuming maintenance for areas with more ornamental landscape plants that includes watering and planting of the approximately 75 planters located throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta recently signed a contract to handle time-consuming maintenance for areas with more ornamental landscape plants that includes watering and planting of the approximately 75 planters located throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a series of annual contracts for landscape maintenance and on-call construction services for city parks.

A Level I service contract to handle areas with more ornamental landscape plants goes to Crabapple Turf Management for $171,624. This includes watering and planting of the approximately 75 planters located throughout downtown.

A Level II service contract was approved with Tri Scapes for $499,901 to cover general park areas, sport/ball fields, and play areas.

A planter maintenance contract goes to Crabapple Turf Management for $39,861, and a one-time contract for Main Street median repairs goes to Tri Scapes for $77,179.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell hires grant consulting and advocacy services firm
8h ago
Roswell gears up for Bike Roswell’s Mayor’s Ride and Roswell Moves event
20h ago
Sandy Springs making plans for Take it to the River Lantern Parade
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top