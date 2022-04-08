Alpharetta approves $789K for park landscaping and on-call construction services

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a series of annual contracts for landscape maintenance and on-call construction services for city parks.
A Level I service contract to handle areas with more ornamental landscape plants goes to Crabapple Turf Management for $171,624. This includes watering and planting of the approximately 75 planters located throughout downtown.
A Level II service contract was approved with Tri Scapes for $499,901 to cover general park areas, sport/ball fields, and play areas.
A planter maintenance contract goes to Crabapple Turf Management for $39,861, and a one-time contract for Main Street median repairs goes to Tri Scapes for $77,179.
