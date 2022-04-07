BreakingNews
BREAKING: Plane crash-lands on Cobb Parkway, pilot suffers minor leg injury
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves $254K for Kimball Bridge landscaping

Alpharetta has approved a contract with Russell Landscape for the purchase, installation, and watering of shrubs, ground covers, and other plants along Kimball Bridge Road and other city locations. (Courtesy Mike Dangler via Russell Landscape)

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta has approved a contract with Russell Landscape for the purchase, installation, and watering of shrubs, ground covers, and other plants along Kimball Bridge Road and other city locations. (Courtesy Mike Dangler via Russell Landscape)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Tree planting has been completed along Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta. To maintain the area, the city council has approved a $254,025 contract with Russell Landscape for the purchase, installation, and watering of shrubs, ground covers and other plants along Kimball Bridge Road and other city locations.

Landscape additions along the corridor include approximately 12,000 ground covers, shrubs, and ornamental grasses. These items will be installed from the west side of North Point Parkway to Waters Road.

Additional funds are included for new landscape and landscape repairs at miscellaneous locations within the city including Milton Avenue, Bethany Road roundabouts and Old Milton Parkway.

Landscape plans and specifications require the plant stock to comply with the American Standard for Nursery Stock, define watering requirements and include a one-year warranty for all plants.

Alpharetta’s Urban Forestry Program Manager will oversee the project, including installation, watering and warranty period. All installation is expected to take place over the next 6-8 weeks.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta approves next steps toward Wacky World Restrooms at Wills Park
14h ago
Roswell approves sale of Canine Alf to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
15h ago
$10 million Goodwill store and career center to open soon
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top