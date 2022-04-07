Alpharetta approves $254K for Kimball Bridge landscaping

Tree planting has been completed along Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta. To maintain the area, the city council has approved a $254,025 contract with Russell Landscape for the purchase, installation, and watering of shrubs, ground covers and other plants along Kimball Bridge Road and other city locations.
Landscape additions along the corridor include approximately 12,000 ground covers, shrubs, and ornamental grasses. These items will be installed from the west side of North Point Parkway to Waters Road.
Additional funds are included for new landscape and landscape repairs at miscellaneous locations within the city including Milton Avenue, Bethany Road roundabouts and Old Milton Parkway.
Landscape plans and specifications require the plant stock to comply with the American Standard for Nursery Stock, define watering requirements and include a one-year warranty for all plants.
Alpharetta’s Urban Forestry Program Manager will oversee the project, including installation, watering and warranty period. All installation is expected to take place over the next 6-8 weeks.
