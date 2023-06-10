Alpharetta announces songwriter festival headliners

Alpharetta’s highly popular Wire & Wood songwriters festival is set to return for its tenth year, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14. The city is alerting the community to plan ahead now by announcing this year’s headliners for the festival: Marc Broussard and SUSTO.

Broussard, headlining Friday evening, is recognized for his classic R&B, rock and soul and SUSTO, performing Saturday evening, will bring vibrant indie rock band sounds from Charleston.

The free admission festival will also showcase more than 30 performances by singer-songwriters representing a variety of music genres on six outdoor stages throughout downtown Alpharetta.

In addition to performances on the six stages, the Wire & Wood Alpharetta songwriters festival is partnering with Music Match to bring local musicians to restaurants and venues throughout the city. Information: https://wireandwoodalpharetta.com.