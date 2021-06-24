Alpharetta announces qualifying dates, fees for municipal election

The Alpharetta City Council announced plans to set the qualifying dates and fees for the Nov. 2 municipal election to fill three city council seats for a 4-year term each. Voters will decide on candidates for Post 1, currently held by Mayor pro tem Donald Mitchell, Post 2, currently held by Ben Burnett, and Post 3, currently held by Karen Richard.
Candidates interested in running for one of these seats may qualify beginning 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 through 5 p.m. Aug. 18 in the office of the city clerk.
Individuals seeking one of these council seats must complete forms and pay a qualification fee of $450.
Information: City Clerk Erin Cobb at 678-297-6003 or ecobb@alpharetta.ga.us.
In Other News
1
Roswell launches dog photo contest as part of clean up pet waste...
2
Sandy Springs accepting applications for Citizens Fire Academy
3
Roswell mayor to host Coffee with the Mayor
4
Providence Park in Milton closed until fall to add ADA trails
5
North Fulton Community Charities seeks help to provide 900 backpacks