Alpharetta and Milton agree to continue youth football program

Under this agreement all participants from either city will pay resident fees and there will be no distinction of cities for the formation of teams. In addition, full time employees of each city and their immediate family members living in the same household will be considered residents of the city in which they are employed. These guidelines are not applicable for part-time and seasonal employees, contract vendors, and volunteers.

The agreement becomes effective Sept. 1 and will renew automatically for one-year terms on Jan. 1st of each subsequent year. At the conclusion of each fall season, Alpharetta, and Milton officials will evaluate the effectiveness of the agreement.