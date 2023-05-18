BreakingNews
Alpharetta amends alcohol ordinance to align with state

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently amended the city’s alcohol ordinance to better align with Georgia law governing how alcoholic beverages can be delivered by licensed establishments and third-party companies. The approved changes will allow eating establishments to sell packaged wine and beer for off-premises consumption.

Supermarkets, brew pubs and eating establishments that want to sell alcoholic beverages by the package for off-premises consumption must submit an application since this type of sale is not automatically granted with the approval of an on-premises consumption license. Additional conditions apply.

