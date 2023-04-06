Alpharetta allows additional wall sign for Peachtree Immediate Care

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a request by Peachtree Immediate Care to add an additional sign at their new location on 870 North Main St. near the northwest corner of North Main Street and Windward Parkway.
Peachtree Immediate Care will split up the allowable sign area to provide signage at the customer entrance located on the northeast elevation, as well as on the southeast elevation facing North Main Street.
Councilmembers had some discussion about the size and bright red color of the “Urgent Care” sign, but representatives for PIC noted that locating the business in an emergency is critical for patients, and in some cases, ambulances.
