X

Alpharetta allows additional wall sign for Peachtree Immediate Care

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a request by Peachtree Immediate Care to add an additional sign at their new location on 870 North Main St. near the northwest corner of North Main Street and Windward Parkway.

Peachtree Immediate Care will split up the allowable sign area to provide signage at the customer entrance located on the northeast elevation, as well as on the southeast elevation facing North Main Street.

Councilmembers had some discussion about the size and bright red color of the “Urgent Care” sign, but representatives for PIC noted that locating the business in an emergency is critical for patients, and in some cases, ambulances.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Manhunt underway after convicted murderer escapes from NE Atlanta facility6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATED: VP Harris announces huge Qcells solar panel deal during Georgia visit
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Banning noncompete contracts for medical staff riles hospitals
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Banning noncompete contracts for medical staff riles hospitals
6h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta asks HOAs to update info with city
20m ago
Upcoming Drug Take Back Day will collect unused prescription medications
3h ago
Milton approves bridge maintenance plans
23h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
3h ago
Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top