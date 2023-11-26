Alpharetta allowing new homes adjacent to Ocee Park

Castle View Homes has been given approval from the Alpharetta City Council to construct two single-family homes at 4050 Kimball Bridge Road near the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and Buice Road.

The for-sale homes will sit on 2.49 acres with Kimball Oaks subdivision to the north, Kimball Bridge Crossing subdivision to the west and south, and an unplatted single-family detached lot and Ocee Park to the east.

The plan calls for 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot two-story homes over basements. Designs will be traditional architecture with at least 75% brick and/or stone. Garage doors will not be visible from Kimball Bridge Road.