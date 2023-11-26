Alpharetta allowing new homes adjacent to Ocee Park

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Castle View Homes has been given approval from the Alpharetta City Council to construct two single-family homes at 4050 Kimball Bridge Road near the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and Buice Road.

The for-sale homes will sit on 2.49 acres with Kimball Oaks subdivision to the north, Kimball Bridge Crossing subdivision to the west and south, and an unplatted single-family detached lot and Ocee Park to the east.

The plan calls for 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot two-story homes over basements. Designs will be traditional architecture with at least 75% brick and/or stone. Garage doors will not be visible from Kimball Bridge Road.

The developer anticipates pricing these houses between $1.6 to $2 million.

