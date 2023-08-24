BreakingNews
Alcohol will be flowing at three new locations in Alpharetta

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago
The Alpharetta City Council recently approved alcohol beverage licenses for three businesses.

Jack’s Feed Store is approved for distilled spirits, beer, wine and Sunday sales at 241 South Main St. This is a new restaurant, owned by David Filipowicz who also owns Smokejack in downtown Alpharetta. The new business will be a location for Uber/Doordash pickups, large catering and to-go orders with no sit-down option on the premises.

Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill at 5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 209, is a one-year old business that is adding distilled spirits to an existing beer, wine and Sunday sales license.

Ponko Alpharetta at 221 South Main St., Suite J is a franchise location that has been open about two years. The corporate owners are taking over and have met the requirements for an alcohol license.

