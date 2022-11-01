Adults with special needs finding Great Prospects still ahead

Programs range from fitness training, art and music therapy, dance and yoga to community service, learning to live a healthy lifestyle, self-determination and social skills.

Qualified candidates can enroll in a year-round Therapeutic Day Program or monthly social activities. One Saturday each month, Great Prospects also offers a Respite Day. There is also a summer program for students still in high school to experience the program before they graduate.

“Most people have a self-directed waiver from the state to fund three days a week,” said Jericevich. For families seeking additional days or still waiting on state funding, the program keeps services at a reasonable cost through grants and fundraising events.

This month, and each year in November, Great Prospects conducts a month-long Giving Thanks fundraiser.

For Jericevich, a former ballerina and teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance in London, she never expected to be running a program for adults with special needs. Despite the challenges she says, “This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”

Visitors can see the brilliant things going on at Great Prospects in December when their facility at the Rivercliff Community Center, Building B, 8750 Roswell Road, is on display during Sparkle Sandy Springs.

Like all nonprofits, volunteers are needed and welcomed along with financial donations. Details: www.greatprospectsinc.org.