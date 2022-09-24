Add 3 free trees to your Sandy Springs’ front yard

Once signed up, Trees Atlanta will schedule to come out and plant the trees free of charge. Options this year include American persimmon and bald cypress.

Sandy Springs has been partnering since the 2018-2019 planting season with Trees Atlanta to provide front yard trees free of charge to residential property owners. Since then, Trees Atlanta has worked with more than 50 property owners to install new trees as part of the NeighborWoods Right-of-Way Trees program.