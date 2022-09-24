Add 3 free trees to your Sandy Springs’ front yard

In an ongoing partnership with Trees Atlanta, Sandy Springs’ residents are eligible to receive three front yard trees to be planted this fall or next spring while supplies last.
Once signed up, Trees Atlanta will schedule to come out and plant the trees free of charge. Options this year include American persimmon and bald cypress.
Sandy Springs has been partnering since the 2018-2019 planting season with Trees Atlanta to provide front yard trees free of charge to residential property owners. Since then, Trees Atlanta has worked with more than 50 property owners to install new trees as part of the NeighborWoods Right-of-Way Trees program.
The program allows up to 200 trees to be planted per year with the city covering the cost of $250 per tree.
Sign up: www.treesatlanta.org/yardtree/.
About the Author