5K supporting struggling readers expects over 2,500 runners

According to the group, dyslexia is the most common cause of reading, writing and spelling difficulties. Their research shows that a child who completes second grade without gaining the skill of reading has only a one-in-four chance of reading at grade level by the end of elementary school.

IDA supports early identification and instruction using a multisensory, structured language approach based on the science of reading. IDA-GA’s programs help woefully underpaid teachers obtain Structured Literacy training. Since 2018 alone, the organization has awarded 111 scholarships and 17 grants totaling $135,889, plus countless free educational webinars and community outreach events.

For the families and educators who participate in the Dyslexia Dash each year, the event is also a celebration.

“I love how the Dash brings the greater community together,” said Dyslexia Dash Co-Chair Kelly Schreiner. “It’s a celebration not just for students, but their families and the teachers who work so hard to help them.”

MORE DETAILS

No need to be dyslexic to participate in this Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. Join the fun at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Perimeter Mall by registering at www.runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/DyslexiaDash. Learn more about IDA-GA’s scholarships, grants and free events at https://ga.dyslexiaida.org.