$10 million Goodwill store and career center to open soon

“As we put the finishing touches on the new site, our hope is to become part of the fabric of the community and become a catalyst for transformation in south Atlanta,” CEO Keith Parker said. “We want to provide the necessary resources and access to those resources that will help the community thrive.”

Profits from sales at Goodwill of North Georgia’s 68 stores are used to fund 14 career centers located across the region.

The organization reports that in 2021, Goodwill overall served nearly 50,000 job seekers in coaching and training, helping over 24,000 get hired.

Goodwill connects such companies as Amazon, Home Depot and Coca-Cola to potential employees.

Parker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last November that the organization also provides custodial workers in buildings for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies.