No sneeze guard at Brazilian steakhouse food bar

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse in Lawrenceville scored 65/U on a routine health inspection due to potential food contamination. The previous score was 82/B.
The self-service bar did not have a sneeze guard to protect the food. As a result, all hot foods, along with bread, cheese, pickles and other garnishes, were exposed to contamination.
Some cold foods on the counter and ice were at unsafe temperatures. For example, boiled eggs, romaine lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes and arugula were on ice but still too warm.
Other cold foods from refrigeration had elevated temperatures, such as sliced ham, butter, cheese, olives, smoked salmon and red peppers.
In other violations, food service employees did not have health policy reporting agreements. Consumer advisories were not provided for the smoked salmon and undercooked steaks served at the restaurant. And parasite destruction documentation for the smoked fish was not available.
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse, 4788 Sugarloaf Parkway, will be re-inspected.
