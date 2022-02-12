Newborn puppy found in trash can inspires a unique rescue

Her last visit to the shelter fell on a Friday and minutes to closing. A man holding a puppy comes in telling the staff not to clock out, asking to find a foster, a momma dog, anything, not wanting to euthanize the dog, she said.

“Did you just say this puppy would be killed?” Siegel asked. “He explained to me that newborn puppies couldn’t survive overnight in a shelter by themselves. They need care every two hours. They can’t go to the bathroom on their own, they can’t generate body heat. Obviously they can’t nurse because they have nothing to nurse on. They are so exceedingly fragile that the kindest thing to do if they couldn’t find a nursing mother or foster to bottle feed would be to euthanize.

“I watched them like dialing for dollars for a rescue,” she noted.

Without any luck in finding a place for the pup, Siegel became Bosley’s foster and later the inspiration for the rescue.

Caption Bosley (September 2014) shortly after he was rescued from a trashcan in Grant Park. Credit: contribut Credit: contribut Caption Bosley (September 2014) shortly after he was rescued from a trashcan in Grant Park. Credit: contribut Credit: contribut

Since March 2015, over 1,400 puppies have been rescued, according to the founder.

Caption Founder and director of Bosley's Place, Jennifer Siegel, is shown here holding a litter of new intakes. Credit: contr Credit: contr Caption Founder and director of Bosley's Place, Jennifer Siegel, is shown here holding a litter of new intakes. Credit: contr Credit: contr

Every rescue, including medical cases, receives specialized care. They are hand raised and bottle-fed. “They know nothing but love, trust and respect. We are very different from your average rescue because we have them from birth,” Siegel said. “With us you actually know what you are getting.”

Caption Shown here are three of the five “legacy litter” found abandoned in Upson County, Georgia as newborns with their umbilical cords still attached. They came in right around Betty White’s 100th birthday so they were named Betty White, Bob Saget, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector and Sidney Poitier. Credit: contribut Credit: contribut Caption Shown here are three of the five “legacy litter” found abandoned in Upson County, Georgia as newborns with their umbilical cords still attached. They came in right around Betty White’s 100th birthday so they were named Betty White, Bob Saget, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector and Sidney Poitier. Credit: contribut Credit: contribut

“Puppies come from anywhere in the southeast. Because they are so fragile we have a finite time to get them to us. We have about an 88 percent survival rate because it is literally the only thing I do.”

Bosley’s Place is a two-building facility. One is shared with their training partners and vet offices with three puppy ICU units. The adoption center and party puppy pavilion are next door. They are open one day a week and by appointment only.

The puppy parties will pick back up in the spring. “The puppies benefit from the socialization, the children and others love to get their puppy kisses and the donations help support the rescue. We also do corporate events,” the founder added.

“We’ve discovered that all these puppies have no idea that their mommy is a dog. Mommy is a human so they make it exceedingly easy to train. Every time we have an adoption we hear ‘Wait, you said this dog wasn’t potty trained, but he’s never gone in the house’,” Siegel said. “They just listen. It’s amazing and incredible. They love their humans.”

The rescue currently has 30 total: 26 puppies and 3 adult dogs (previous Bosley’s Place babies). Five of the puppies are special needs.

“Bosley literally cares for these puppies as if he was their mother. He gets in the play area with them and he’ll correct them if needed, but mostly he just sits there and kisses them,” she said.

For more information, visit http://www.bosleysplace.com/

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com