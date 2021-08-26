New senior center opens in Lithia Springs

The new Lithia Springs Senior Center opened on Aug. 9 at 7301 Groover Lake Road, Lithia Springs.
Before then, the center had its public grand opening on Aug. 6 by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Douglas County Senior Services Department, with tours and pickleball demonstrations.
The Mistress of Ceremonies was Monica Kaufman Pearson, former television news anchor for WSB-TV Atlanta and current radio personality on 104.1 FM.
Paid with funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the building was expected to cost $5.3 million but instead cost right under $4.8 million.
“The completion of this facility will enhance the quality and variety of services we offer older adults in our community,” Douglas BOC Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said.
“We care deeply for the older growing population; and at a time where health is the number-one focus on our minds, completion of this center couldn’t have come at a better time,” she added.
Construction of the 18,000-square-foot facility began in February 2020 and was completed in November 2020 when the keys were turned over to the county.
The architect was Carter Watkins, and the facility was built by Headley Construction.
Information: Douglas Senior Services at 770-489-3100, CelebrateDouglasCounty.com/304/Senior-Services