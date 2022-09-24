New ramen restaurant in Duluth still working out food safety procedures

A new ramen restaurant in Duluth -- Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen – is still working through food service regulations. As a result, the restaurant scored 59/U on a recent routine inspection, down from its pre-opening score of 100/A.
This time, the restaurant had multiple critical violations, including unsafe food temperatures. The pork was at an unsafe temperature under a heat lamp and was discarded. A soft-cooked egg in the prep cooler was also thrown away due to an elevated temperature.
The restaurant was cooking chicken using a vacuum-sealed bag but had no written procedures to ensure food safety. As a result, the partially cooked chicken was discarded.
In other violations, multiple foods in the coolers were past discard dates. Broth and tofu were among the items discarded.
Hot foods were cooling in large, plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and stacked on top of each other in a cooler. The inspector removed the lids and added ice bags to speed up the cooling process.
Live flies were present throughout the facility, the inspector said.
Okiboru, 3614 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected.
