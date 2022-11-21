BreakingNews
Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clayton County
New Latin restaurant in Lawrenceville fails routine inspection

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Latin restaurant MonteMar in Lawrenceville failed its first routine health inspection with a 43/U. As a result, on-site staff training on food safety was provided.

Among violations, dishes were hand-washed without adequate sanitizer. Wiping cloths were on prep counters instead of inside buckets with sanitizer.

The hand sink at the bar was filled with juice containers. An employee picked up a dropped sauce cup and touched cooked chicken wings while wearing the same gloves.

Cooked plantains and onion rings were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded. Reusable serving utensils were in room temperature water.

The restaurant had no consumer advisory on its menu for undercooked foods such as steak, salmon and eggs. In addition, there was no parasite destruction documentation for the salmon.

Also missing were employee agreements to report any food-transmissible diseases.

MonteMar, 1848 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, scored 43/U and will be re-inspected. The restaurant’s initial health score was 100/A, earned in September.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Cordarrelle Patterson, NFL's kickoff return king, saves the Falcons
