New Georgia Forestry Commission director named

Governor Brian Kemp recently appointed Georgia forestry veteran Timothy M. Lowrimore to
serve as state forester and director of the Georgia Forestry Commission. Following a
swearing-in ceremony on December 21 at the state capitol, Lowrimore will assume his new
duties on Jan. 16, according to a press release.
“It is especially fitting that Tim Lowrimore rejoins the GFC family in the year of our
agency’s centennial,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Board Chairman Larry Spillers. “Tim
is a UGA grad who began his career as a forester at GFC. Since then he has held a number of
leadership positions with a diverse group of public and private forest industry partners. He will
be instrumental in setting the tone for 2021 and guiding GFC into the next 100 years.”
Lowrimore is a registered forester with the Georgia Board of Foresters who has more
than 20 years of forestry and professional experience. Most recently, he served as public
affairs manager for Interfor, one of the largest lumber producers in the world. There, he worked
with all levels of government regulatory agencies and community and economic development
officials to promote and protect operations and sustainability initiatives. Lowrimore was a
senior account executive at Davis-Garvin Insurance Agency, servicing a national portfolio of
forestry business; resource manager of Eastern Forest Resources at Rayonier; and director of
forest policy at the Georgia Forestry Commission, after rising from forester to senior forester at
the agency.
Lowrimore has served several professional organizations and has been recognized for
numerous achievements. He is current chairman of the Georgia Paper and Forest Products.