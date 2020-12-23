New Georgia Forestry Commission director named

agency’s centennial,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Board Chairman Larry Spillers. “Tim

is a UGA grad who began his career as a forester at GFC. Since then he has held a number of

leadership positions with a diverse group of public and private forest industry partners. He will

be instrumental in setting the tone for 2021 and guiding GFC into the next 100 years.”

Lowrimore is a registered forester with the Georgia Board of Foresters who has more

than 20 years of forestry and professional experience. Most recently, he served as public

affairs manager for Interfor, one of the largest lumber producers in the world. There, he worked

with all levels of government regulatory agencies and community and economic development

officials to promote and protect operations and sustainability initiatives. Lowrimore was a

senior account executive at Davis-Garvin Insurance Agency, servicing a national portfolio of

forestry business; resource manager of Eastern Forest Resources at Rayonier; and director of

forest policy at the Georgia Forestry Commission, after rising from forester to senior forester at

the agency.

Lowrimore has served several professional organizations and has been recognized for

numerous achievements. He is current chairman of the Georgia Paper and Forest Products.