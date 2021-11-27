New course puts kids on bikes

“That starts a whole new learning opportunity,” said Pye.

The teacher learned about the 3-year-old All Kids Bike nonprofit when a member of the organization’s team reached out and asked if Pye would be willing to take part.

“I jumped on it right away,” she said. “A lot of our kids don’t have bikes at home. And their parents don’t ride bikes. So this was a unique opportunity that many schools won’t have the chance to do.”

According to Bethany Carbajal, a logistics specialist for the South Dakota-based All Kids Bike, six Georgia schools are running the program, with Barksdale being the newest. They’re part of 409 participating schools in 47 states.

“Any nonprofit group can apply to our program, and it’s free to schools,” said Carbajal. “Our goal is to get every school in America to have this program.”

Pye’s goal is to get the students riding outside next spring.

“We have a track, and I would love to get them out pedaling on it so they have that real feeling of riding on concrete,” she said. “It’s another part of their continuous education.”

Information about Barksdale is online at bes.rockdaleschools.org. Details about All Kids Bike can be found at allkidsbike.org.

