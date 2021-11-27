New course puts kids on bikes

Physical education teacher Morgan Pye is embarking on a new curriculum in her classes for young students at Barksdale Elementary. It’s a course that surprises even the 12-year veteran.
“I’ve never had an opportunity to teach kids how to ride a bike,” she said. “It’s a lifelong skill, but the crazy statistic is that between 30 to 40% of kids don’t know how to ride. Many of my students have never even been on a bike.”
That’s changing for the kindergartners at the Conyers school. A collaboration between the nonprofit All Kids Bike and Progressive IMS Outdoors, a motorcycle exhibition firm that recently visited the nearby Georgia International Horse Park, presented the Title I school with 24 kids’ bikes, one teacher bike and helmets, as well as a curriculum of eight lessons that begin with balance, pedaling and steering.
“I came rolling in on my teacher bike, and the kids’ eyes got huge,” said Pye. “Then we uncovered the other bikes in the gym. They were screaming and jumping, beyond thrilled. Now we have enough bikes and helmets for each student in a PE class, and we have activities and lessons for them to learn.”
Initially, the bikes are set up without pedals, and seats are low enough so riders can practice gliding and still be able to put their feet down to stop. Gliding also incorporates techniques around steering. For the last three sessions, the pedals are added, and the learning shifts to speed and momentum.
“That starts a whole new learning opportunity,” said Pye.
The teacher learned about the 3-year-old All Kids Bike nonprofit when a member of the organization’s team reached out and asked if Pye would be willing to take part.
“I jumped on it right away,” she said. “A lot of our kids don’t have bikes at home. And their parents don’t ride bikes. So this was a unique opportunity that many schools won’t have the chance to do.”
According to Bethany Carbajal, a logistics specialist for the South Dakota-based All Kids Bike, six Georgia schools are running the program, with Barksdale being the newest. They’re part of 409 participating schools in 47 states.
“Any nonprofit group can apply to our program, and it’s free to schools,” said Carbajal. “Our goal is to get every school in America to have this program.”
Pye’s goal is to get the students riding outside next spring.
“We have a track, and I would love to get them out pedaling on it so they have that real feeling of riding on concrete,” she said. “It’s another part of their continuous education.”
Information about Barksdale is online at bes.rockdaleschools.org. Details about All Kids Bike can be found at allkidsbike.org.
