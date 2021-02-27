Neighborhood drives up with donations

“We thought it was going to rain all day, and who wants to do this in the cold and pouring rain?” said Kessler. “It was like having a party and not knowing how many would show up. We thought we might just be standing there holding umbrellas. But when we started at noon, the cars were already lined up, and they didn’t stop.”

Legacy Park volunteers transferred the donations to cars that took off immediately for St. Vincent’s as soon as they were packed. “We had three cars that kept going and coming,” said Kessler. “People dropped off entire carloads with hundreds of dollars’ worth of stuff. It was amazing.”

Along with food items , residents donated diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, detergent and toiletries. By the end of the day, the pantry and its storage room were fully stocked.

“They told us about half of it came from Legacy Park,” said Kessler. “If you make it super easy, it works. We’re all busy, but it’s easy to drive down to the pool parking lot. We’re also lucky to have a wonderful community. When the chips are down, everyone is there.”

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.