Neighborhood drives up with donations

As COVID-19′s impact became increasingly severe last May, the food pantry at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Kennesaw was empty. The situation was quickly reversed when neighbors in the Legacy Park community opened their own pantries and packed several trucks with donated goods.
“We did unbelievably well,” said 20-year Legacy Park resident Susan Kessler. “It wasn’t just two boxes of pasta; it was carload after carload with their trunks full.”
A few weeks ago, when the nonprofit again found itself in need, the staff asked for help. Following the spring’s successful strategy, Kessler and a crew of volunteers from the almost 2,000-home community posted details on the neighborhood Facebook page and put up signs inviting residents to drop donations at the pool house.
“People could drive in, and we’d unload their cars,” said Kessler. “Our volunteers would then drive stuff about a mile away to St. Vincent’s, and volunteers there carried donations inside. It was very streamlined so nobody was in contact with anyone else.”
The recent drive presented a few more challenges, said Kessler. The weather was slated to be nasty, and some families were taking advantage of Cobb County schools’ spring break. But volunteers and donors turned out for the noon to 4 p.m. drive.
“We thought it was going to rain all day, and who wants to do this in the cold and pouring rain?” said Kessler. “It was like having a party and not knowing how many would show up. We thought we might just be standing there holding umbrellas. But when we started at noon, the cars were already lined up, and they didn’t stop.”
Legacy Park volunteers transferred the donations to cars that took off immediately for St. Vincent’s as soon as they were packed. “We had three cars that kept going and coming,” said Kessler. “People dropped off entire carloads with hundreds of dollars’ worth of stuff. It was amazing.”
Along with food items , residents donated diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, detergent and toiletries. By the end of the day, the pantry and its storage room were fully stocked.
“They told us about half of it came from Legacy Park,” said Kessler. “If you make it super easy, it works. We’re all busy, but it’s easy to drive down to the pool parking lot. We’re also lucky to have a wonderful community. When the chips are down, everyone is there.”
